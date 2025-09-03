‘Mallard Reserves are seen off late by Augher

F&W Division One

Augher Stars 3 Ballinamallard Utd Res 2

By Tommy Nethery

AUGHER Stars manager Johnny Winser described his team’s first victory of the new season as ‘massive’ after John McCarron scored the winner in this hard-fought contest at Augher Playing Fields.

In truth it was a game which could have gone either way, but on this occasion, it was Augher who shaded the verdict.

That means Stars are now up-and-running following defeats to NFC Kesh and Lisbellaw United and no-one is happier about that than Winser.

“It was a massive result and a great response after last week (a 6-1 defeat at Lisbellaw),” he said.

“We showed a lot more fight. worked harder and put in a good shift to bounce back against a young, strong and fit Ballinamallard team.”

Stars were quickly out of the traps and just two minutes in Sam Barrett swept the home side into the lead.

But the visiting Mallards hit back to score twice in as many minutes around the midway point of the half.

Both goals originated from the visitors winning the ball back following Augher throw-ins with Dylan Boyle equalising before Steven Drumm drilled home from outside the box to nudge Ally Irwin’s team in front.

It remained 2-1 at the interval but Augher upped their game in the second half.

And before the hour mark Stars were back on level terms when McCarron headed home following a Chris McKenna corner.

The home side continued to have the better of things and shortly afterwards, that man McCarron was again on target.

The Mallards defence failed to deal with another McKenna corner kick and the Augher No 9 scored with a good right-footed shot.

Just before that McKenna and Simon Warrington both went close, and late on the hosts were claiming for a penalty when Barrett was sent sprawling in the box as he was about to pull the trigger.

But ultimately it mattered not and Winser’s men held on for their first win.

“We have a wee break from the league now and it was important to get that result,” added the Stars supremo.