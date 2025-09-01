Loughgall sink Mallards late on at Lakeview

NIFL Championship

Loughgall 2 Ballinamallard United 1

By Aaron Hassard

Advertisement

PROMOTION-chasing Loughgall left it late at Lakeview Park on Friday night, with Kirk McLaughlin scoring five minutes from time to grab a comeback win for The Villagers against Ballinamallard United under the floodlights.

The visitors had taken the lead in each of their three league games before Friday’s game and after a scoreless first half, duly took the lead through Joshua McIlwaine, his first of the season.

The lead didn’t last for long though, with former Mallards attacker Darragh Stewart levelling for Loughgall four minutes later. With both teams in pursuit of a winner, McLaughlin converted a Stewart cross to secure maximum points.

Ballinamallard manager Mark Stafford made two changes from the side that drew with Limavady United last week. Jake Browne and Darragh Byrne advanced into the starting lineup, replacing the injured Marc Walsh, while James McGrath moved to the bench.

Dean Corrigan and Gary Armstrong returned to the matchday squad, where they were joined by Caolán Donnelly, who signed back last week from Ards. Tommy Connolly, who scored his first senior goal for the Mallards against Limavady, missed out with a recurring injury, while Nathan Sherry and Oisin Gormley both remain on the sidelines.

Former Dungannon Swifts and Annagh United forward Stewart started against his former club and had the first sight on goal from either side, volleying an early effort just wide of the right post of Lorcan Donnelly’s goal. Ryan Morris had an effort blocked by the Loughgall defence from a Daniel Barker knockdown on 8 minutes, Ballinamallard’s first opportunity of note.

Barker then had an effort himself with 18 minutes played, caressing a right foot effort just over the bar of Ross Glendinning’s goal, before Callum Moorehead flicked a header wide at the back post from a deep Darragh Byrne cross in what was a helter skelter opening half hour.

Advertisement

Stewart then came the closest to breaking the deadlock for either side in a scoreless opening period. Loughgall won possession in the attacking third from a Mallards throw-in, with Stewart’s low driven effort from the edge of the box superbly pushed away by goalkeeper Donnelly.

The hosts almost went ahead themselves after a tightly contested start to the second half. Pablo Andrade, on his 150th appearance for Loughgall, played a low ball from the right that found Stewart, with the winger’s first time effort from 12 yards rattling the woodwork.

McIlwaine had only been on the pitch six minutes for Daniel Barker, but his impact was immediate as Ballinamallard went 1-0 ahead for the fourth successive game on 62 minutes.

Ryan Morris played a pinpoint ball in behind the Loughgall defence from the halfway line towards the forward, who controlled the ball under pressure from the defence, before applying a composed finish underneath Ross Glendinning.

The Villagers reacted positively to going a goal behind. Stewart forced Donnelly into a good stop, Francis McCaffrey rattled the Mallards woodwork for the second time, before Stewart levelled just four minutes after conceding. Stewart found space down the left, before cutting onto his right foot and rifling a low finish beyond Donnelly.

Loughgall introduced Andrew Hoey and Aaron Prendergast from the bench, both with proven Premiership quality, while Donnelly came on for his second Ballinamallard debut after returning to the club following a brief spell at Ards.

Both teams, reinvigorated, pressed for a winner that ultimately came Loughgall’s way with 5 minutes remaining. Stewart again involved, he was played in behind on the right side, with his superb cross being powered home at the back post by McLaughlin. The win moves Loughgall two points off top, leaving Ballinamallard in 8th.

Teams

Loughgall: Ross Glendinning, Ben Murdock ©, Robbie Norton, Pablo Andrade, Darragh Stewart, Harry Norton, Reece Jordan, Lewis Francis, James Carroll, Francis McCaffrey, Kirk McLaughlin. Sub: Berraat Turker, Ben Harvey, Oliver Crowe (Carroll 65’), Andrew Hoey (McCaffrey 77’), Paul McElroy (Jordan 65’), Aaron Prendergast (H. Norton 77’)

Ballinamallard: Lorcan Donnelly, Ryan Morris, David Jonathan, Alex Holder, Aaron Arkinson ©, Jake Browne, Darragh Byrne, Callum Moorehead, Tiarnan Campbell, Daniel Barker, Sean McAteer Subs:: Jamie Ray, Dean Corrigan, Richard Johnston, Joshua McIlwaine (Barker 56’), Gary Armstrong (Browne 87’), James McGrath (McAteer 73’), Caolán Donnelly (Byrne 73’)