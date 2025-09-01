Lisnaskea set to hit the ground running with 5K event

Lisnaskea is gearing up for a great turnout as excitement hits its stride ahead of the upcoming 5km Walk and Run, taking place on Friday, August 29 at 7pm.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner chasing a personal best or just looking to take things at a walking pace, the event is open to all ages and fitness levels.

The 5km route begins at St Ronan’s Primary School, follows the Railway Walk around Emmett Park, continues through the Birdie Walk at Lough Head, and finishes in the centre of town at the Market Yard at the Diamond.

With the focus firmly on participation and community spirit, locals are encouraged to come out and take part, whether running, walking, or cheering from the sidelines.

Local business owner and running enthusiast, John McDade from McDade Retail Ltd is proud to be the main sponsor of the event.

“It’s fantastic to see the Lisnaskea 5km back on the calendar. Events like this bring people together, boost community spirit and encourage everyone to get moving – whether you’re walking, jogging, or sprinting to the finish,” he said.

Registration is available online on the Lisnaskea 5k Facebook page and on the evening in St Ronan’s PS. £15 entry includes chipped timing and the first 200 registered will receive a bespoke T-shirt. There will be various category prizes awarded on the night and post race refreshments available in Archdale Hall.