Lisbellaw man banned for ‘racing’ at 100mph

An 18 year old from Lisbellaw, who was charged with driving at approximately 100mph in a 60mph zone, has been disqualified from driving for two weeks.

Ryan Hannigan (18), of Rabbitburrow Road, Lisbellaw, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court where he was charged with a number of motoring offences dating to May this year.

The court heard that Hannigan was spotted by police ‘racing’ alongside another car on the Tempo Road, with officers reporting he was driving at almost 100mph in a 60mph zone.

Officers attempted to catch up with Hannigan who was driving a Volkswagen Golf. After a pursuit lasting almost three minutes, they managed to catch up with the vehicle.

Hannigan was charged with careless driving and exceeding the speed limit.

The court heard that Hannigan completed his A-Level exams and works at the Share Centre in Lisnaskea.

District Judge Alana McSorley told Hannigan the speed he was driving at was ‘very serious’.

He was disqualified from driving for two weeks and fined £200.