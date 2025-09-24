+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Line of Duty’ star Nigel preparing for new series
Nigel Boyle is set to appear in upcoming ITV series ‘The Blame’.

‘Line of Duty’ star Nigel preparing for new series

Posted: 3:38 pm September 24, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH actor Nigel Boyle, who rose to fame following his starring role in ‘Line of Duty’, is set to be cast in a much-anticipated and a star-studded new ITV police drama.

The Roslea man, who lives in England with his wife Lainy and two children, has been confirmed as one of the cast for ‘The Blame’, which is set to make its mark on ITV early next year.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the police drama with Michelle Keegan, who played a key role in ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Our Girl’, taking on the main protagonist in the ITV show.

Nigel is a hugely experienced actor who played roles in ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Silent Witness’, before he rose to prominence after he played the part of DCI Ian Buckells in ‘Line of Duty’.

The BBC police drama ended with the Roslea man’s character exposed as corrupt officer ‘H’.

Since ‘Line of Duty’, Nigel has been involved in a number of different projects including in a one-off episode of British comedy series, ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’, and in ‘SAS Rogue Heroes’.

He also played the role of ‘Jim’ in the recently released ‘High Hoops’ movie.

Polly Hill, the Director of Drama at ITV, feels ‘The Blame’ will be a hit with its viewers next year.

“’The Blame’ is a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation th

Related posts:

Fermanagh ceramicist reflects on joy of pottery Foody Fermanagh at the fore of Neven’s new show ELO celebrates 30 years of show-stopping success
Posted: 3:38 pm September 24, 2025
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA