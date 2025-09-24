‘Line of Duty’ star Nigel preparing for new series

FERMANAGH actor Nigel Boyle, who rose to fame following his starring role in ‘Line of Duty’, is set to be cast in a much-anticipated and a star-studded new ITV police drama.

The Roslea man, who lives in England with his wife Lainy and two children, has been confirmed as one of the cast for ‘The Blame’, which is set to make its mark on ITV early next year.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the police drama with Michelle Keegan, who played a key role in ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Our Girl’, taking on the main protagonist in the ITV show.

Nigel is a hugely experienced actor who played roles in ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Silent Witness’, before he rose to prominence after he played the part of DCI Ian Buckells in ‘Line of Duty’.

The BBC police drama ended with the Roslea man’s character exposed as corrupt officer ‘H’.

Since ‘Line of Duty’, Nigel has been involved in a number of different projects including in a one-off episode of British comedy series, ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’, and in ‘SAS Rogue Heroes’.

He also played the role of ‘Jim’ in the recently released ‘High Hoops’ movie.

Polly Hill, the Director of Drama at ITV, feels ‘The Blame’ will be a hit with its viewers next year.

“’The Blame’ is a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation th