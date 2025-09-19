Late Maguire strike helps Lisnaskea secure crown

Lisnaskea3-09

Ederney2-11

By Martin McBrien

A LATE goal from Maeve Mulligan helped Lisnaskea Emmetts get their hands on the Division Two league trophy after they overpowered Ederney in a hard-fought contest in Tempo.

Despite atrocious conditions of pouring rain and blustery wind, both sides combined to produce a highly entertaining contest, culminating in as dramatic a finale as the venue has ever witnessed.

When Ederney struck for a lead goal with just three minutes remaining, it seemed as if the underdogs were going to pull off what would have been a sensational win, but ‘Skea came roaring back.

Even when a Lisnaskea point cut it to the always dangerous two points margin, Ederney were still holding on as added time agonisingly ticked away. That was until an almost last gasp breakaway raid ended with Maeve Mulligan finishing at the post to snatch a most dramatic Emmett’s victory.

Early scores proved hard to come by after Caroline Kerins neatly chipped over a fourth minute Emmetts opener, only for Katie Teague to cancel two minutes later.

The next score was a 13th minute Lisnaskea goal, Kerins fisting across for fellow veteran, Shauna McCrystal, a dominant force throughout, to slide to the net.

Dearbhaile McMenamin landed a distance Ederney free, but Lisnaskea soon struck for a second goal, Mulligan finishing from a low Sharon Murphy through ball.

The remainder of the half saw points regularly traded, three Ederney scores from Sarah Britton and Teague (2), cancelled in turn by Mulligan, Claire Teague and Murphy. A last kick Ellie Carrigan Ederney point then left it 2-04 to 0-06 in Lisnaskea’s at half time.

Even though a distance Kerins free direct from throw in widened the gap, Ederney made a lively restart.

The St Joseph’s girls rattled over three quick-fire points from two McMenamin distance frees and a very good 39th minute Carrigan score.

Lisnaskea responded with points from Mulligan and half time sub, Kerri Pennell, to leave it 2-07 to 0-09 by the three quarters stage.

Murphy (free) and Carrigan then traded points, followed by a spell of increasing Ederney dominance as Lisnaskea seemed to take their collective foot off the throttle.

A 52nd minute Carrigan point and a Briege Walsh goal, stabbed home in a hectic goalmouth scramble three minutes later, suddenly left if all square in dramatic scenes in Tempo.

The game was then turned on its head when a well worked move put sub Arlene Ferris clean through to net with aplomb for Ederney.

Crucially Ederney just couldn’t close it out; though doggedly holding out after a 59th minute Kerins free, Kerins and Murphy combined to create the vital opportunity for Mulligan’s dramatic winner.

Teams

Lisnaskea: Aine Murphy, Sarah McCormack, Chloe McElhinney, Sammy Owens, Kayla Pennell, Tara Little, Claire Teague (0-01), Meave Mulligan (2-02), Eimear Shannon, Jessica Connolly, Molly O’Donnell, Shauna McCrystal (1-00), Sharon Murphy (0-02, 1f), Caroline Kerins (0-03, 3f), Eva O’Donnell. Subs: Kerri Pennell (0-01) for M O’Donnell (HT). Louise McKenna for J Connolly (44).

Ederney: Aine Walsh, Caitlin Moss, Emma Byrne, Tia McFarland, Eva Donnelly, Beibhinn McMenamin, Niamh O’Harte, Rhianna McElhill, Sarah Fritton (0-01), Eirinn McMenamin, Dearbhaile McMenamin, (0-03, 3f), Ellie Carrigan (0-04), Briege Walsh (1-00), Katie Teague (0-03, 1f), Sadhbh McAleer. Subs: Eimear McGrath for E McMenamin (46), Arlene Ferris (1-00) for S McAleer (47).