Large turnout due for suicide awareness trek

Large turnout due for suicide awareness trek

Posted: 9:29 am September 5, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

People from across the county are set to take part in a walk up Cuilcagh Mountain on Saturday (September 6) to show their support and solidarity for people living with mental health challenges.

A large crowd is expected to take part in the local event, which is being organised by the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen, as part of a nationwide campaign to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Aisling Centre in Enniskillen offers a wide range of support services to people in need in the locality and the aim of this weekend’s dawn walk is to show solidarity with other residents.

Bridie Sweeney, the Service Director at the Aisling Centre, previously said it’s “important” that organisations and residents locally are united in their support for people who may be in need.

“Suicide is a painful issue that has impacted on many of us and the publicity around world suicide prevention day can be difficult for some,” acknowledged Ms Sweeney

“Raising awareness as a community to promote World Suicide Prevention Day is important.

“The trek can give people a chance to come together with family, friends and other like-minded and supportive people in a peaceful outdoor space,” added the Aisling Centre’s Service Director.

The Cuilcagh Mountain Dawn Trek will take place at 6.30am on Saturday, September 6

