‘Kate’s life was defined by love and kindness’

THE untimely death of retired teacher Kathleen (Kate) Sheridan has sent shockwaves through the Fermanagh community.

Formerly of Upper Celtic Park, Enniskillen, Kate passed away suddenly last week.

A talented artist, she was well known from her years as an art teacher at South West College.

Kate is survived by her sons Rowan and Stephen, daughter Emer, granddaughters Meadow, Sarah, and Erin, and grandsons Cillian, Dylan, Conor and Cillian. She was predeceased by her husband, Tommy Sheridan.

Her children Emer, Rowan and Stephen shared a heartfelt reflection on their mother’s legacy.

“If you want to know what Kate leaves behind, it’s not a list of accomplishments, it’s a way of living. A love that shows up. That gets things done. Not loudly, not brashly, but with a steady hand, a kind heart, and a touch of humour.”

At her Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, on Monday, celebrant Fr Brendan Gallagher reflected on Kate’s life, her joys and her struggles.

“We all saw the weight Kate carried in recent years, a sorrow that kept her from fully being the beautiful Kate we all know,” he said.

He spoke too of her beloved dog, Bramble. “He was her shadow. When Bramble passed last year, maybe it was like a part of Kate went with him. The house felt quiet. In the end, the truth is gentle and exact – Kate’s heart was broken, broken for Tommy, her late husband.”

Kate was remembered as a woman of effortless style, a loyal friend, and someone whose garden reflected her spirit – vibrant and peaceful.

Fr Gallagher offered words of comfort to the congregation. “A single moment, on a dark day in September, does not define a person’s life, nor does it diminish the depth of their character. Yet we’re left with so many unanswered questions. Trying to make sense where no sense is to be found.”

He reminded mourners that Kate’s death should not be in vain, but a call to compassion and support. “It should be a moment that awakens us, a reminder of just how fragile and vulnerable we are as human beings.

In our weakness, we must reassure ourselves of the loving support that surrounds us. There are people who care for us, who love us.”

Kate’s family expressed their hope that, especially in overwhelming times, people can find reassurance in the knowledge that love and support are always there from those willing to walk beside us in life’s darkest moments.

Following her Requiem Mass, she was laid to rest in Cross Cemetery.