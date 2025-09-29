Ju Jitsu members to fight for survivors in fundraiser

Local Ju Jitsu enthusiasts are preparing for their most challenging fundraiser yet, a 24-hour roll in aid of Fermanagh Women’s Aid.

Organiser Lyle Gawley, head coach at Fermanagh Ju Jitsu, who are hosting the fundraiser along with Fermanagh Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, said the challenge was about more than just raising money, it’s about raising awareness.

“I always explain the difference between consensual and non-consensual violence,” said Lyle. “In training or competition, you can ‘tap out’ and it stops. But victims of domestic abuse don’t have that option. They can’t just walk away. That difference matters.”

Advertisement

The event will take place in Lisnaskea Business Complex, starting at 7pm on Friday, October 17 and running continuously until 7pm on Saturday, October 18.

‘Rolling’ is a term used to describe sparring in grappling-based martial arts. Members will take turns on the mats in five-minute rounds, with shorter three-minute rounds planned for younger participants. The goal is to keep the roll going non-stop for 24 hours.

Lyle has been teaching self-defence to women of all ages for over 20 years. He has met many survivors of domestic violence through his classes.

“The strength and resilience they show every day is far greater than what we’ll need to get through 24 hours of rolling. That’s why we’re doing this to stand with them and support the work Women’s Aid does.”

The club has over 200 members across its Ju Jitsu, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, kids, adult, and schools programmes. If even half take part for a few hours,

Lyle believes they’ll make it through the full 24 hours.

He also plans to post live videos on Facebook during the event and share photos and videos on social media afterward to keep the community updated.

Advertisement

The fundraising target is £1,500, though past events have raised more than £2,000.

To donate, see any member with a sponsor form, call in during the event, or give online at: fermanaghwomensaid.com/ju-jitsu-24hr-roll