The wife of the late Johnny Murray remembered her husband as the “love of my life” and as the “most amazing daddy” as the county mourns the sudden passing of the much-loved father of two.

Mourners lined the streets around St Tierney’s Church in Roslea on Thursday as the county said a final goodbye to Mr Murray, who passed away while on a walking trip up Cuilcagh Mountain.

Celebrant at his Requiem Mass, Fr John Chester, read a letter from Mr Murray’s wife where she paid tribute to her husband, remembering him for his commitment and love for his family.

“Johnny was the most amazing daddy,” remembered Ms Murray, in her letter to the congregation.

“I never once had to ask him to spend time with us. He was always up for making memories.”

A few days before his passing, Mr Murray enjoyed a trip to Leitrim to stay over with his family in their new caravan, where he spent time cycling and fishing with his children Dara and Una.

He also made the decision to reduce his work to four days a week to be there for his children.

“He would play on the mat, eat dinner and speak of our days as a family,” said Ms Murray.

“We really had the most wonderful family life that many would dream of.

Johnny was the love of my life, my best friend, my teammate in the tough job of parenthood.”

Mr Murray was hugely active and enjoyed physical activity, recently completing a hugely difficult 106-kilometre charity cycle around Loch Ness in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

He also was a former player with Roslea Shamrocks GAA club and St Colmcille’s GAA in Cardiff.

“The Committee, players and members of Roslea Shamrocks are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Johnny Murray,” a statement from the Fermanagh GAA club read.

“Johnny competed at underage, Junior and Senior level, a tenacious corner back who proudly played alongside his closest friends.

“In 2012 he set off on his travels to Australia, later spending some time in Cardiff where he lined out with St. Colmcille’s.

“In more recent years he made his home in Lisnaskea, remaining a loyal supporter and friend of the club,” added the Roslea Shamrocks GAA club statement.

Mr Murray is survived by his wife Clare, children Dara and Una, father Michael, brother Martin (Anthony Murray) and sister Michelle (Martin McClave).

He was predeceased by his mother Angela.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Tierney’s Church in Roslea on Thursday (September 4), he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.