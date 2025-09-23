‘I’ve got the fight in me’ Anthony Mcbrien

Popular country music singer Anthony McBrien said he’s ‘got the fight in me’ to get back to full health as he continues to recover from a serious car accident which has left him with significant spinal damage.

The Derrylin man was involved in a one-vehicle car accident in Donegal with his partner Helena in July, resulting in life-changing injuries for the 53-year-old.

Anthony, who has spent ten weeks in hospital and has been told he has another ten weeks ahead, is unable to walk as a result of the accident.

Advertisement

However, despite the severity of his injuries, he’s remaining positive that he’ll make a full recovery.

“The only way has to be up, because I can’t go through any more upsets. It’s been the toughest year to have but I’ll get there – I’ve got the fight in me to get through this,” Anthony told the ‘Herald.

During a weekend in Donegal, Anthony and Helena’s car left the road where it tumbled several times, before landing in a field, with the Fermanagh man suffering serious trauma to his back and spine.

“All we heard was the clattering and the car tumbled and tumbled,” the 53-year-old recalled.

“We were both afraid that the car would go up in flames. I heard somebody knocking on the car and we saw the blue lights. I was never as glad to see blue lights flashing in my life.”

The pair were both rescued from the vehicle by the emergency services. Helena only sustained minor injuries in the accident, while Anthony was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital.

He claims that ‘the heroes’ who helped the pair at the scene potentially saved his life.

“Through Covid, we heard about heroes and we banged saucepans and kettles. I saw the heroes that night. I heard the grinders going and they cut the roof of the car,” explained Anthony.

Advertisement

“I was in Letterkenny for nine days. Out of those nine days, I remember about 20 minutes of it. Helena said her and her father were up six times and I don’t remember any of it.”

Anthony was then transferred to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin for an emergency operation on his spine.

He spent the following ten weeks in Musgrave Park Hospital in Belfast.

“When I was in Dublin, I was thinking this was my life over. I’ve got strength out of somewhere and I have kept a positive head. Whatever way I come out of this, I’m going to have to accept it,” Anthony said.

Last week, Anthony was told that he has to spend another ten weeks in hospital, as he undergoes intense physio and rehabilitation.

He is very thankful for the support he has received from the Fermanagh community during his time in hospital, where he said he ‘can’t put into words how grateful I am’ for their thoughts and prayers.

“If the doctor told me I had another 15 weeks here, I’d have taken it on the chin as I have to get fixed. I don’t care how long it takes, I have to get back to the best I can,” explained Anthony.

“I wasn’t the most religious man but I’ve got my faith and I go over to the chapel in the hospital in the motorised wheelchair. I can’t put into words how grateful I am for everyone’s prayers and messages.

“Even though I’m in a wheelchair, I’m still happy. Helena has been and is my rock through this.

“I love my family and they’ve been great, but the love you have for your family and the love you have for a partner, are completely different. I’m so thankful to them all,” he added.