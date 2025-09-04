Irvinestown thump the ‘Bridge with clinical display

CADCO IFC Group A Round 1

Irvinestown 9-16 Maguiresbridge 0-7

YOUNG stars Barry Goodwin and Mattie McDermott hit an impressive 4-08 between them at St Molaise Park on Sunday as they inflicted a heavy defeat on Maguiresbridge in the Intermediate Championship.

Irvinestown headed into the Championship as hot favourites for the title and they certainly lived up to expectations, running out 36-point winners over Adrian Diver’s ‘Bridge side, after a clinical performance.

Irvinestown were without their county star Josh Largo Elis who was ruled out of the game due to injury.

The game at St Molaise Park was over at half-time, with Shane McDermott’s side storming out of the blocks to open up an unassailable 3-07 to 0-04 lead over the lacklustre Maguiresbridge team.

Irvinestown dominated possession from the off, with the classy McDermott striking for two quick-fire goals to give the St Molaise side an early advantage in the game.

Maguiresbridge struggled to get their hands on the ball and they failed to convert a number of their chances, with Ryan Hannigan managing to strike over two scores, one from a free, for his side.

Irvinestown continued to put the pressure on the ‘Bridge with former Fermanagh county player Kevin McDonnell, the classy Goodwin, Odhran McGovern and Gary Maguire adding on scores.

The ‘Bridge began to settle into the game in the second quarter, with Conor Mulligan striking over for a two-point score, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Caolan Ward struck for a third Irvinestown goal in the latter stage of the half, with Goodwin adding another two points to give the home side a 12-point interval advantage.

The result was then quickly put beyond any doubt when dual star Goodwin fired home for two goals, with McDonnell, Odhran McGovern and the experienced Maguire also netting majors for the St Molaise side.

Irvinestown were in complete control of the game and they quickly added further scores through Maguire, Ward and McDermott.

Maguiresbridge continued to battle right until the end and they managed to muster up three late points through Hannigan (two frees) and Eoin Mulligan, but they were only late consolation scores.

The ‘Bridge host Belcoo in the second round game of the Intermediate Championship on Saturday (September 6), while Irvinestown travel to Shamrock Park where they face Roslea.