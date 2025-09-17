Irvinestown blow Belcoo away in Fermanagh GAA IFC

IRVINESTOWN stormed to a Fermanagh Intermediate Championship quarter-final meeting with Devenish with a comprehensive 16-point thumping over a lacklustre Belcoo on Sunday evening.

Played at Canon Maguire Park, an Irvinestown victory was always the expected outcome and the St Molaise men lived up to their favourites tag, wiping away the O’Rahilly’s with relative ease.

The sizable victory was even more impressive given that Irvinestown were without their talisman and county star Josh Largo Elis who remains sidelined through injury.

Shane McDermott’s side made a strong start to the game, with Mattie McDermott pointing, before they struck for their first goal, when Oisin Swift finished to the net from close range.

Belcoo, who fielded a stronger team than in previous weeks with former player Brian Cox returning to their side, struggled to get their hands on the ball in the first quarter. Paul McGrath kicked over a two-pointer with 10 minutes played for Belcoo, but Irvinestown then hit back with scores from Barry Goodwin, McDermott (2) and a James Hanna two-pointer.

Belcoo stalwart McGrath carried the fight to Irvinestown striking over another two two-pointers, before the St Molaise men scored through Gary Maguire (2), McDermott and Caolan Ward.

Just before the break, Oisin O’Loughlin pointed for Belcoo to reduce the deficit to 1-10 to 0-07.

Similarly to their first round defeat to Roslea, Peter Clarke’s side struggled in the second half.

They managed to score just one point, with the St Molaise men dominating across the pitch,

Irvinestown made a lively start to the second half with Conor O’Hanlon striking over.

The impressive St Molaise side threatened the Belcoo goal then when a quick free from the classy McDermott clipped the post and bounced out of play, in a big let off for the O’Rahilly’s.

Irvinestown pressed hard on Belcoo and they struck for their second goal when substitute Sean Clear finished off a fleeting counter attack to the net past Belcoo goalkeeper Rhys Ray.

Both sides then began to ring the changes, with Jack Largo Elis tapping over for Irvinestown.

Swift extended the St Molaise advantage, before they were awarded a penalty when McDermott was fouled, with Maguire coolly finishing to the net to all but wrap up the victory for Irvinestown. Maguire added two late frees for McDermott’s charges, while all the O’Rahilly’s able to muster up was a final score from wing half back Gerard McHugh.

Irvinestown now take on Devenish in the championship quarter-final, while Belcoo are scheduled to face Tempo in their last eight clash.