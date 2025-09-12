Interviews to appoint new Erne boss take place

ERNE Gaels manager Declan Bonner and former county under-20 boss Maurice McLaughlin made their pitch to become the next Fermanagh inter-county manager on Wednesday night.

The two contenders were due to meet with representatives from the County Board at the Killyhevlin Hotel, where they will bid to become the successor to Kieran Donnelly.

Bonner, who guided Donegal to two Ulster Championship titles, was identified as a hot favourite for the role following Donnelly’s departure and he’s reportedly received backing from some senior players.

Former Donegal player Paul Brennan, who is currently serving as Bonner’s assistant manager with Erne Gaels, will be part of his backroom team if he gets the Erne job.

McLaughlin, who stepped down recently after seven years as county minor and under-20 manager, has also thrown his hat into the ring, having secured a proposer and seconder, as part of the nomination requirements.

The former Belleek boss has reportedly secured the services of Paul Henry on his coaching team.

Henry is a highly rated coach, who guided Sligo under-20s to the Connacht Championship title in 2023.

The duo have been spotted taking in the action at club championship games in recent weeks, with McLaughlin believed to be a favourite for the role among some of his former under-20 players.

A decision on who will be the Fermanagh manager is expected in the next few days.

The position of county under-20 football, hurling and ladies manager also all remain vacant, following the departures of the aforementioned McLaughlin, Joe Baldwin and CJ McGourty.

Speculation is mounting as to who will take on the various roles, with current Tempo men’s manager Hugh Donnelly touted as a strong candidate for the ladies manager position.