‘I have been neglected and left unable to walk’

A LOCAL woman who has been left in agony for over a year has spoken out on how treatment delays have left her unable to walk and struggling to breathe.

Sharon Cadden, from Enniskillen, has gone from being healthy and active to housebound and broken as a result of waiting for treatment.

She suffers from severe osteoarthritis, a condition that has left her knees grinding bone-on-bone, with no cushioning or support.

“It feels like a permanent toothache in my knee. My muscles can’t support me anymore. I can’t sit, stand or walk for long,” Sharon explained.

“The pain keeps me up at night. It’s constant. It’s wearing me down.”

Last July, Sharon was referred to a consultant at Altnagelvin who told her she was eligible for surgery under the Cross-Border Healthcare Directive.

“I was told I was young, fit and healthy, perfect for the scheme. But then everything went quiet,” she said.

For months, Sharon rang Altnagelvin, calls unanswered, voicemails ignored.

“It was like screaming into the void,” she said.

In unbearable pain and with no other options, she contacted Cllr Mark Ovens, who helped escalate her case.

When she finally reached her consultant, she was told she hadn’t been on the list long enough regardless of her condition.

“She told me, you’re like thousands of others and I said, ‘No, I’m not. I’m working full-time and I can’t go on like this.’”

Sharon’s condition deteriorated rapidly. She was forced to attend the emergency depatment twice in agony.

“A nurse looked at my X-ray and said, ‘How are you even walking’ I felt relief. It was the first time I felt someone saw my pain,” she said.

Despite being referred to the fracture clinic, no one followed up. On her second A&E visit, the same nurse admitted, “I’m sorry, I can’t do anything for you. Just wear the brace.”

Sharon described that moment as devastating.

“I’d reached my breaking point and had to go private. It was a massive financial burden, €8,000 for semi-private care, €16,000 for fully private. I had no choice.”

Sharon stressed she isn’t angry at the staff, she’s grateful to those who tried, but said the system is broken.

“It feels like healthcare is only for the wealthy. The rest of us, we’re left to suffer,” she said.

Now, with the help of her GP, Cllr Ovens and sheer determination, she finally has a pre-op date. She’s holding on to hope, not just for herself, but for others.

“I want people to know it’s okay to fight for your healthcare. No one should go through this alone,” she concluded.