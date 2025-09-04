Home side changes won the game-Stafford

MARK Stafford’s Ballinamallard United troops pushed title-chasing Loughgall all the way on Friday night, but a late strike by Kirk McLaughlin sealed a comeback for the hosts. Stafford admitted afterwards that the game panned out in a different way that he envisaged.

“It was a different type of game than I thought it would be” explained Stafford. “We expected Loughgall to dominate possession, but it didn’t turn out that way. Both teams had equal territory in the first half. It was a high intensity game, with both teams cancelling each other out and working hard to get on the ball when there was little time to play.”

Loughgall have been tipped by many as favourites to bounce back to the Premiership, following their relegation from the top flight last season. Manager Darren Murphy has made several high-quality acquisitions, including former Mallard Darragh Stewart. Stafford felt The Villagers depth of quality helped seal their victory.

“Loughgall’s changes probably won them the game. Aaron Prendergast and Paul McElroy both played Premiership football last year. That’s serious quality to bring off the bench. They have experience and quality all over the pitch and that’s where we are at the minute. Loughgall are in a different place to us.”

The Mallards have been a goal ahead in each of their four league games this season, holding onto 4 out of a possible 12 points from these position’s. For Stafford the message is simple if his side are to get more for their efforts: keep working.

“We concede just a few minutes after Josh McIlwaine gave us the lead. If we could have held on for another 5 or 10 minutes, I think we win the game. But we just must keep at it, keep our shoulder to the wheel and keep working. There’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves.”

It’s another Friday night fixture this week, with Ballinamallard travelling to face Newington, who continue to play out of Inver Park, Larne. Stafford expects another difficult test.

“Friday night is another tough away game against Newington. They also have quality in Ruaidhrí and Jay Donnelly, who would get into most Premiership teams.

“ We have played decent football and haven’t been far away in any of our games. But there is more to come from the group, that is keeping me going and motivating the players. If we keep working hard, we will reap the rewards.”