High street help for schoolchildren

A new initiative by local businesses in Enniskillen is helping keep local schoolchildren safe.

The Jolly Sandwich in Darling Street and Poundland in the Enniskillen Shopping Centre have both recently reached out to parents and pupils, offering their premises as safe havens for children who may find themselves in need during the school day.

The aim is to provide families with reassurance and support as the new school term begins.

Carina Cutler, owner of The Jolly Sandwich, was inspired to act by her own experience as a parent.

“I have young children, so this felt important to me,” she said.

“Some schoolchildren come from rural areas, don’t know their surroundings, or don’t have people looking out for them.”

Since posting about the initiative, the café has already welcomed a child who needed a safe space, showing that the message is reaching those who need it.

Carina added, “Our door is always open,” and she encouraged parents to let their children know they can come in if they ever find themselves in difficulty.

Positive response

The Jolly Sandwich, located near several local schools, aims to offer a warm, welcoming environment for any child who may be waiting for a lift, dealing with a dead phone battery, or simply in need of a safe place to stay.

The response online has been overwhelmingly positive, with dozens of comments praising the café’s thoughtfulness. One local, Anita Donaldson, commented, “What a really lovely thing to do Carina, great reassurance for parents and children.”

Another, Tara Kingston, called it a “brilliant idea, especially for all the young people heading to the big town schools for the first time.”

Poundland Enniskillen has also joined the effort, offering children a place to wait safely if they’ve missed a bus or their lift hasn’t arrived.

In a widely shared post, the store encouraged parents to make their children aware that they can come inside, speak to the manager on duty, use the phone to call home, and wait safely until collected.

With over a hundred shares on Facebook, the response highlights how appreciated this gesture is among the local community.

As the evenings grow darker and routines adjust to the return of school, these small acts of kindness from local businesses are providing genuine peace of mind for parents and a clear message to young people that help is never far away.