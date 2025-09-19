Harps members take on tough 24-hour walk

THERE were jubilant scenes at Canon Maguire Park in Derrygonnelly on Saturday afternoon as two club members completed a gruelling 24-hour walk, which saw hundreds of members take part.

Paul McGoldrick and Jackie Cassidy pushed themselves to the limit by taking part in a 24-hour Walkathon event as part of a club fundraising project for Derrygonnelly Harps GFC.

The duo kicked off their challenge at 6pm on Friday evening, walking right through until 6pm on Saturday, where they were joined by many members from the Derrygonnelly club.