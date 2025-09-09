Harps battle past Belnaleck to book semi-final spot

Mannok SFC Group A Round 2

Derrygonnelly 0-16 Belnaleck 0-14

DERRYGONNELLY booked their place in the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship semi-final with a game to spare after a hard-fought two-point victory over Belnaleck on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Sean Flanagan’s side have progressed to the last four after they topped their group, with Enniskillen Gaels knocked out after an unexpected defeat to Lisnaskea in their second round encounter at Emmett Park.

Conall Rasdale opened the scoring for the Harps, with six minutes played, from a close range free.

Aided by a strong breeze, Belnaleck began to grow into the game and Conor McAuley kicked over a two-point score from play, with 10 minutes on the clock, to swing the lead into Daniel Kille’s team’s favour.

The first half was played at a frantic pace. Leigh Jones and Rasdale then scored for the Harps, before Bryan Owens fired over a two-point effort from play to put Belnaleck one up again after 13 minutes.

Rasdale, who was in sharp form for the Harps, then kicked his third to level the game again.

Gary McKenna and Rasdale added further scores for Derrygonnelly, before Garvan Quigley fired over a long-distance two-point free, with 22 minutes on the clock, to tie the sides.

Quigley carried the fight for Belnaleck in the first half, kicking over three scores in succession, to put them three in front.

Advertisement

Rasdale and Dermot Lewsley then traded scores for their teams, with the Art MacMurrough’s heading for the changing rooms with a three-point advantage at half-time.

After the restart, Belnaleck quickly surged four in front, with Quigley kicking over another good free.

Derrygonnelly were then dealt a massive blow when midfielder Stephen McGullion had to be replaced following a serious head injury, with Dermot Lewsley shown a red card by referee Niall Cullen.

Following a lengthy break, Gary McKenna landed a massive two point free for the Derrygonnelly side to bring them back into the contest.

McKenna reduced the deficit to one with a well-pointed free, before he kicked a two-point score from outside the arc, to swing Derrygonnelly into a one-point advantage, with 40 minutes on the clock.

McKenna, Oisin Smyth and Rory Smyth then added scores to put the visitors into a four point lead.

Both sides rang the changes in the final quarter, with McKenna kicking over again to put the Derrygonnelly side five in front.

Belnaleck rallied late on with Owens kicking two scores and a Quigley free reducing the deficit to two.

The Art MacMurrough’s pushed in search of either a goal or an equalising two-pointer, but the Harps defence proved resolute, with Derrygonnelly controlling the ball to see out an important victory.

Derrygonnelly, who are in a championship semi-final, face Enniskillen in two weeks’ time. Belnaleck, meanwhile, take on Lisnaskea in a titanic third round clash, as both sides bid for a home quarter-final place.

Teams & Scorers

Derrygonnelly: Jack Kelly, Aaron Jones, Oisin Smyth (0-01), Michael Jones, Rían McGovern, Shane McGullion, Ronan McHugh, Jarlath Flanagan, Stephen McGullion, Gareth McGovern, Leigh Jones (0-01), Aidan McKenna, Conall Rasdale (0-05, 2f), Rory Smyth (0-01), Gary McKenna (0-08, 2 x 2p, 2f). Subs: Aidan Duffy for A McKenna (25), Eamon McHugh for R McGovern (34), Bryan McKenna for R McHugh (49), Stephen Gilroy for C Rasdale (53), Michael Duffy for L Jones (60).

Belnaleck: Ryan McNulty, Michael Keenan, Feargal Keenan, Gareth Presley, Glenn Treacy, Kane Connor, Lee Cullen, Che Cullen, Conor McAuley (0-02, 1 x 2p), Garvan Quigley (0-07, 2 x 2pf, 3f), Eamon Greene, James Speight, Ciaran McBrien, Dermot Lewsley (0-01), Bryan Owens (0-04, 1 x 2p, 2f). Subs: Dan O’Connor for E Greene (38).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Erne Gaels)