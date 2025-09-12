Going the extra stroke for Just Us

LOCAL group Just Us took on a mighty fundraising challenge on Saturday, rowing the distance from Enniskillen to Belfast and back again.

The event, held on the Diamond in Enniskillen, was organised by Shelley Cowan, founder of Just Us, a social group for adults with disabilities.

“It was a great success,” Shelley said. “It showcased the very best of our local community.”

The challenge saw members of the public and Just Us join forces. Their goal was to raise funds for the organisation’s year-round social activities.

“Focus Gym in the Lackaghboy Estate gave us six rowing machines,” Shelley explained. “The whole community came together and rowed their hearts out.”

The fundraiser kicked off early in the morning and lasted over five hours.

“We reached our destination early, so we just kept going,” Shelley said. “We rowed from Enniskillen to Belfast and back. We also added an extra kilometre for good measure.”

By the end, they had rowed a total of 267,000 metres.

More than 50 people took part throughout the day. Participants included Just Us members, two brides-to-be, local children, police officers, a chocolatier, a rocket scientist and a florist.

“It was a full day of togetherness and belonging,” Shelley said. “It was absolutely brilliant.”

The event raised £1,700, which will go towards the group’s projects. These include discos, dinner dances, sporting events and podcasts.

Just Us provides regular, inclusive social activities in safe and accessible spaces. The group brings entertainment, connection and a strong sense of belonging.