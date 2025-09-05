Goals do the trick for Brookeborough Ladies

LADIES SENIOR LEAGUE DIV TWO

Brookeborough 3-5 Devenish 0-13

By Martin McBrien

IN windy conditions, goals decided this close contest after the visitors, playing with first half elements advantage, had made a sprightly start.

The Garrison girls quickly went three points up via scores apiece by Rebecca McGowan, Ellie Coyle and Hannah Murphy.

This was all undone though when a looping Aine McCarney effort landed in the back of the Devenish net for the home side’s first goal.

Devenish responded with another points trio, Ellen O’Flanagan (2) and Colleen O’Brien the scorers, only for the good work to by wiped out by a replica goal cancellation.

McCarney was again the home scorer, this time around finishing neatly to the visitors net at the end of a well worked move up the pitch.

This was followed by Brookeborough’s first point, Nuala McManus on target to leave her side favourably positioned at half time, trialling by the minimum margin, 2-1 to 0-8, with wind advantage to come.

Facing into the breeze Devenish again started well, pushing forward for the opening two points via O’Flanagan and Aisling O’Brien.

But Brookeborough soon cancelled with similar scores from Geraldine Moane and Aisling Woods.

The decisive score then duly arrived with Woods racing onto a breaking ball and finishing the ball expertly to the Devenish net.

Home momentum continued to forge ahead with further scores from Woods, McManus and McCarney, to lead by three going into the closing minutes.

Devenish came again to round off the scoring with points apiece from O’Flanagan and Colleen O’Brien but the goal they badly needed never arrived, largely due to strong defensive efforts.

Best for Brookeborough were Sarah Hopper in goals, Dympna Jones in defence, with Woods, McManus and McCarney in attack.

Rachael Monaghan in goals, Niamh Carty in defence, Niamh Keown in mid field with Aisling O’Brien up front, were top Devenish performers.

Ederney 0-15 Lisnaskea 3-13

THIS top of the table clash, proved to be an entertaining contest despite both sides missing several key players.

Lisnaskea, bidding to reverse the earlier Emmett Park result, were first to score with a third minute Sharon Murphy point.

However wayward shooting by the visitors saw Ederney capitalise by rattling over a straight points quintet courtesy of Ellie Carrigan (2), Dearbhla McMenamin (2 frees) and Katie Teague by the 15th minute.

From a super one on one keeper Aine Murphy saved to deny a Teague goal, and ythe clearance led to a Tara Little solo run from wing half back for a point to trigger a decisive 1-6 visitors surge.

The lively Molly O’Donnell hit three scores followed by singles apiece from sister Eva, Caroline Kerins (free) and Claire Teague.

Good team play then saw Jessica Connolly play a precise pass to Murphy for a 28th minute goal.

Ederney responded with a McMenamin free but Kerins had the final say with a point for the visitors to leave them in front by double scores, 0-6 to 1-9 at the break.

The restart saw a flurry of points, Carrigan and Sarah Britton for Ederney, another Murphy clearance via Eva O’Donnell leading to a 34th minute Kerins score from distance.

From the kick-out Murphy blasted an effort off the crossbar with Kayla Pennell reacting alertly to slot over a point.

After Kerins and McMenamin traded points, Emmetts struck for a quickfire goals brace at the three quarter stage to effectively settle the issue.

Murphy took a Kerins pass to net, and soon after was fouled for a penalty capably converted by Molly O’Donnell for a 3-12 to 0-9 lead.

Ederney did continue to battle, pulling back points by Teague (3), McMenamin (2frees) and Rhianna McElhill, Maeve Mulligan hitting the solitary Emmetts response.

Ederney had strong displays from Emma Byrne and Eimear McGrath in defence, along with McElhill in midfield, and Carrigan, McMenamin and Teague up front.

Lisnaskea were best served in defence by keeper Murphy who made some great saves despite an injured wrist, Tara Little, Sarah McCormack and Sammy Owens.

Eva and Molly O’Donnell’s penetrating runs proved difficult for Ederney to contain along with the expert finishing from sisters Kerins and Murphy.