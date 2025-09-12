Goal hat- trick does the trick for Brookeborough Ladies

LADIES SENIOR LEAGUE DIV TWO

Brookeborough 3-5 Devenish 0-13

By Martin McBrien

IN windy conditions, goals decided this close contest after the visitors, playing with first half elements advantage, had made a sprightly start.

The Garrison girls quickly went three points up via scores apiece by Rebecca McGowan, Ellie Coyle and Hannah Murphy.

This was all undone though when a looping Aine McCarney effort landed in the back of the Devenish net for the home side’s first goal.

Devenish responded with another points trio, Ellen O’Flanagan (2) and Colleen O’Brien the scorers, only for the good work to by wiped out by a replica goal cancellation.

McCarney was again the home scorer, this time around finishing neatly to the visitors net at the end of a well worked move up the pitch.

This was followed by Brookeborough’s first point, Nuala McManus on target to leave her side favourably positioned at half time, trialling by the minimum margin, 2-1 to 0-8, with wind advantage to come.

Facing into the breeze Devenish again started well, pushing forward for the opening two points via O’Flanagan and Aisling O’Brien.

But Brookeborough soon cancelled with similar scores from Geraldine Moane and Aisling Woods.

The decisive score then duly arrived with Woods racing onto a breaking ball and finishing the ball expertly to the Devenish net.

Home momentum continued to forge ahead with further scores from Woods, McManus and McCarney, to lead by three going into the closing minutes.

Devenish came again to round off the scoring with points apiece from O’Flanagan and Colleen O’Brien but the goal they badly needed never arrived, largely due to strong defensive efforts.

Best for Brookeborough were Sarah Hopper in goals, Dympna Jones in defence, with Woods, McManus and McCarney in attack.

Rachael Monaghan in goals, Niamh Carty in defence, Niamh Keown in mid field with Aisling O’Brien up front, were top Devenish performers.