Gaeilge guardian John’s mission to keep Irish alive

He’s been hailed as Fermanagh’s greatest champion of the Irish language, and at 78-years-old John Carron’s mission to help the community speak a ‘cúpla focal’ shows no signs of slowing.

A retired school principal, Kinawley man John’s unwavering commitment to Gaeilge has spanned over four decades.

Whether guiding trainee teachers, leading cultural trips, or creating class handouts, John has helped generations discover and reconnect with Irish – not as a subject, but as a living means of daily communication.

Advertisement

John began his teaching career at the foothills of Cuilcagh Mountain in neighbouring Dowra in 1973, near the Glangevlin Gaeltacht, which had faded by the 1940s.

In 1984, he started Irish language classes in the old Killesher Hall, later moving to Kinawley’s GAA committee room.

“We’ve been going ever since,” he said. “The group fluctuates, sometimes 25 people, sometimes 15 with people ‘flaking off,’ as they do, but there’s a dedicated core who stay with it.”

Life-long passion

Over the years, John has guided hundreds of learners, including trainee teachers. Some travel from Clones and Roslea, many gaining qualifications to teach Irish professionally. A framed bilingual poem gifted by one such student hangs in his home.

His teaching focuses on inclusion and enjoyment.

“Maybe it’s my background as a headteacher, but I don’t make it like school,” he said.

Advertisement

“People have to enjoy it. I let them make mistakes. If you’re too strict, they can become insecure and give up.”

John is renowned for hand-making all his materials, and among the subjects of his classes are folklore, old faiths, placenames, herbal cures, nature, and local history.

The class also take field trips, from local hill walks to the Seamus Heaney Centre and Céide Fields.

“Being outside lets us use the language in a natural setting, which helps it come alive,” John said. “I’ve always had a big interest in nature. The respect our ancestors had for the environment is something we’ve forgotten.

“There were old rules about what bushes to cut and when. It’s in us to protect the natural world.”

John added there was “a great cross-community element to the classes.”

“People come from all backgrounds, drawn by a shared interest in language, place names, and culture,” he said.

Civic spirit

Beyond the classroom, John has advised Gael Linn and Conradh na Gaeilge, inspected Irish colleges, and helped establish Fermanagh’s only Irish-language school, Bunscoil an Traonaigh in Lisnaskea.

His civic spirit also shines through his role as founding president of the local St Vincent de Paul chapter.

With a new lease of energy after overcoming health challenges, John is continuing his quiet but transformative charitable work, such as co-organising the recent Cuilcagh Camino hike.

John has now been nominated for a Civic Award in 2025 from the Fermanagh Trust, which he said is “greatly appreciated.”

“But I’m not in it for the awards. I do it because I’m passionate about language, heritage and keeping it all alive,” he added.

Through the course of his teaching and voluntary work, John has also been researching our own vernacular here in Fermanagh.

“We have collected over a long period some 200-plus Irish words and expressions still used in everyday English locally. Words like ‘amadán’ or ‘gob’,” he explained.

“We’re hoping to publish a small book with these words with their meanings and origin and it will surely be of great interest to local people.”

John will be sharing some insights into this unique collection of Hiberno English words, as well as local place names, during a bilingual talk at the Aughakillymaude Mummers Centre on Wednesday September 10 at 7pm.

The event is being hosted by Sruth na hÉirne and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, to mark European Heritage Week.