Fundraising never feels like work for Krystle Corrigan

When you step into the Cancer Focus NI centre in Enniskillen, chances are you’ll be greeted by the warmth and enthusiasm of Krystle Corrigan.

As Fundraising Events Officer for Enniskillen and Fermanagh, Krystle is the driving force behind a packed calendar of local events that raise vital funds while bringing people together with hope and community spirit.

From organising sold-out fundraisers like the upcoming Pink Run at St Angelo, to working late evenings and weekends alongside local supporters, her role is anything but a 9-to-5 job – and that’s exactly how she likes it.

“A typical day for me would be: I come in the morning to the centre, check my emails, respond to queries, check my diary to see what’s ahead… am I meeting anyone, is someone popping in to talk about fundraising, or do I have to go out for cheque presentations or attend a meeting?” Krystle explained.

“I might call into local businesses and drop off resources if they’re doing an event, or put up posters. Every day is different, which I love. I love the flexibility and variety of it.”

Krystle said she never tires of attending events, even on evenings and weekends.

“I just love it, it never really feels like work to be honest. There’s a saying, if you get a job you love you’ll never work a day in your life – that’s how it feels for me. I love engaging with the local community, making a positive impact, and building up relationships with fundraisers.”

Krystle’s first year in post involved a lot of outreach, introducing herself and raising awareness of Cancer Focus NI’s work, while building on the charity’s long-standing presence in Fermanagh, including the support of a local fundraising group active for over 50 years.

“My previous role was as a special needs assistant in St Joseph’s College. I did all the fundraising and events there, so when I moved into this job, I used those connections to explain what I was now doing. People were so supportive.”

One of her biggest projects to date has been bringing the Pink Run to Enniskillen for the first time.

“My first experience of the Pink Run was last October at the Belfast event. I was just new in the charity and thought it was phenomenal… knew then I wanted to bring it here. There’s been a lot of organising and logistics, but the support from the Belfast team and locally has been fabulous.”

The event, which is already sold out, promises to be a vibrant day combining fun, colour and a powerful message of support for breast cancer services.

“We’re now encouraging people to come out and experience the day, volunteer, and be part of it. If anyone wants to help throw pink powder on people, you’re more than welcome!”

Every penny raised in Fermanagh stays local, directly supporting breast cancer services in the area. With the centre costing £1,000 a day to run, and around 30 people diagnosed with breast cancer each week, the fundraising is vital.

“The support and response to the centre has been phenomenal. It has surpassed all our expectations,” Krystle said proudly.