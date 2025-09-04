+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineFundraiser to mark Kelly Lynch’s birthday
The late Kelly Lynch.

Fundraiser to mark Kelly Lynch’s birthday

Posted: 3:07 pm September 4, 2025

A COMMUNITY fundraiser, ‘A Day for Kelly,’ will be held in Dundalk on September 7 in memory of young Lisnaskea woman Kelly Lynch.

A Day For Kelly is a heartfelt family fun day in memory of Kelly Lynch, created to bring people together in her honour and raise awareness in her name.

It is aimed raising funds to cover legal costs, as well as celebrating Kelly’  memory with music, laughter, and togetherness ahead of her 25th birthday.

Taking place at The Lisdoo Bar and Restaurant, Dundalk, on Sunday, September 7, the event runs from 5.30pm to 10pm, promising an evening of music, community, and remembrance.

Tickets are €15 for adults and €5 for children and all proceeds will go to the Kelly Lynch Legal Fund.

