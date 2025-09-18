Frank travels summit to sea for Movember

A LOCAL man and his friends have completed an epic 460km relay from Chamonix to Marseille, raising thousands for Movember in the process.

Frank Rafferty, a 24-year-old from Enniskillen, was part of a six man team competing in The Speed Project. The race featured 36 teams from around the world.

The race began at 4 am on August 22, in the main square of Chamonix, with the team proudly flying the Movember flag at the start line.

“We rented a minivan with five of us in it, and one person running at all times until we made it to Marseille,” said Frank.

The team covered the 460km distance in 32 hours and 37 minutes, finishing fourth. The winners completed it in 30 hours and 30 minutes.

“I think I somewhat underestimated it, expecting the lack of sleep wouldn’t eventually take its toll,” he admitted. “From around 2 a.m to 5 a.m it was very tough to keep concentration, and a few of us had to take naps.”

“The last few runs were the toughest. By the end, I’d covered over 80km, and every kilometre after that was a struggle to get my legs moving.”

Frank said he regularly trained for Hyrox and kept his routine unchanged before the race. “Looking back, it wasn’t the most specific preparation, but it definitely built a base to get through it.”

The fundraiser so far has raised £7,500 for Movember, a charity Frank believes is vital.

“Although men’s mental health is increasingly highlighted across social media and other platforms, there’s still a societal stigma,” he said.

“Men tend to turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms and, tragically, sometimes take their own lives, with suicide rates among males rising. If we can highlight this issue and encourage more men to speak out, we can help resolve it.”

Frank described the finishing feeling as “unbelievable,” adding that “finishing this as part of a team was a bit more special.”

The fundraiser caught the attention of videographers in Dublin, where Frank now lives. A documentary on the journey is set to be released in early November.