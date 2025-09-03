+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Pat and Fintan O’Doherty with Neven on Inishcorkish Island on the Erne.

Foody Fermanagh at the fore of Neven’s new show

Posted: 3:58 pm September 3, 2025

FERMANAGH is to feature heavily in a new RTÉ One programme showcasing the food, culture, and people of Ulster, by award-winning chef Neven Maguire.

Kicking off tonight (Wednesday), ‘Neven’s Ulster Food Tour’ opens with an episode all about the county, with the Blacklion man visiting a range of local eateries and attractions, such as the Marble Arch Caves and Pat O’Doherty’s famous black pigs on Inishcorkish.

Neven will then return to the county of episode six, which will be based in Fermanagh and Donegal, and will feature Belleek Pottery and the Boatyard Distillery, as well as famous haunts in Bundoran.

The show will see the chef touring Ulster, meeting food producers, chefs and bakers, and visiting cafes, restaurants and castles.

“I was so excited to get back on the road for another food adventure, and this time I explored closer to home,” said the Cavan man, who is from just across the Fermanagh border.

He added he’d had a great time filming, “I learned so much and met some amazing people and enjoyed some great activities. What excites me is the prospect for food in the future, and here in Ulster we have some of the best produce in the world.

“The people were so friendly and kind, and they’re proud of what they do and where they come from. That’s what makes it so special and unique. It’s an exciting time for food and travel in Ireland, especially in Ulster, and I think the best is yet to come.”

Neven’s Ulster Food Tour begins on RTÉ One tonight at 8.30pm and will run for six weeks.

