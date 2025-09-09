Fivemiletown Dev to the ‘four’

IFA Junior Cup Round One

Fivemiletown Utd Dev 4 Ballybrakes Utd 1

By Patrick McKiernan

A DOMINANT second half performance from Fivemiletown Development was enough to see them ease to victory over Ballybrakes United on Saturday afternoon at the King George Playing Fields.

Ballybrakes, who hail from Ballymoney and play in the Coleraine & District League, will regret not taking their chances in the first half, but on the balance of the 90, the Fivemiletown men deserved the victory.

The home team enjoyed the bulk of the early possession and after seven minutes had the lead, with Jack Gordon running onto a cross to slot the ball past Ballybrakes goalkeeper Harvey McLean.

The visitors responded to going behind well, taking control of the midfield and creating a few solid chances, though poor finishing cost them.

On 20 minutes, however, they found their breakthrough as Galen Black powered through the Development defence and fired home with power to restore parity.

The half-time break worked wonders for Development, as they produced much more composed play on and off the ball.

They were helped when a Ballybrakes foul earned them a penalty, which Harvey Latimer dispatched to give them a 2-1 lead.

Ballybrakes tried to respond, but they kept leaving space for counter-attacks, which Fivemiletown exploited time and again.

Eventually, with 15 minutes left, the visitors grabbed the decisive third goal when Rafal Rostocki fed through Jack Gordon, who completed his brace with a slick finish.

Latimer, who was playing beautifully for the home side, took the ball in midfield, ducked through two challenges, and played in Gareth Carrothers, who finished well to wrap up a deserved victory.

Next up for Development is an away match at Omagh Hospitals, where they will look to secure their first league points of the season.