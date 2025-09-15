Fireworks would cost Council £60k

The local Council has said hosting a ten-minute Halloween fireworks displays in Omagh and Enniskillen this year would cost £60,000 in total.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last staged fireworks displays in the towns in 2019, at an overall cost of £41,000.

Earlier this year, the council was asked to look at the potential of reinstating the annual publicly-funded events, and a report on the matter was due to come before a meeting of the council’s Regeneration and Community Committee last night (Tuesday).

Any decision would be too late for this Halloween, as the lead-in time to get the events organised would be insufficient.

The report stated that an additional £50k was allocated to the council’s events budget for the current financial year.

It stated that to have two ten-minute fireworks displays in Omagh and Enniskillen would cost a total of £60,000.

This would include the cost of the fireworks themselves, as well as operational costs such as stewarding, first aid, staging, sound, animation, entertainment, and marketing.

The report also noted the Council had supplied £6,600 to Enniskillen BID to support its planned festivities, which include fireworks.