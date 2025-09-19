Fermanagh’s shining a light on a silent killer

September marks World Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month — a global effort to shine a light on a rare and often overlooked lung disease.

This month is all about raising awareness, offering hope, and bringing support to those affected by pulmonary fibrosis.

Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) is a serious chronic and progressive disease in which scar tissue builds up in the lungs, making it increasingly difficult to breathe.

More than 2,500 people in the North are currently living with this life-limiting condition, yet awareness in the wider community remains low.

Pulmonary Fibrosis patients have an average life expectancy of 3-5 years from diagnosis, and the North has the highest prevalence of Pulmonary Fibrosis in the UK.

“By talking openly about Pulmonary Fibrosis, we can help to reduce isolation for those living with the disease and highlight the importance of investing in research to find better treatment and care options, and ultimately, one day, a cure.” Clare Donohoe from Pulmonary Fibrosis NI said.

Despite its devastating impact on patients and their families, Pulmonary Fibrosis is often misunderstood.

“It is not the same as COPD or asthma. While those conditions affect the lungs, PF is unique in that it permanently, and progressively scars lung tissue, hardening the lungs,” Clare explained.

“It is not caused by lifestyle choices. Pulmonary Fibrosis can affect anyone, regardless of background, and is not the result of smoking or poor habits.

“It is not simply ‘getting older’. While it most often affects people over 50, Pulmonary Fibrosis is a serious medical condition, not just part of ageing.”

This September, Pulmonary Fibrosis NI is urging people across the country to learn about the disease, raise awareness, and consider the charity for fundraising activities to support families living with it, and to join the call for better treatments and, one day, a cure.

Pulmonary Fibrosis NI (PFNI) is a patient-led charity in Northern Ireland offering peer support, respite retreats, and practical advice for those affected by pulmonary fibrosis. It also advocates for patients and carers and raises funds to sustain services and support research.

To find out more, get involved,

or support their work, visit www.pulmonaryfibrosisni.co.uk or follow on social media.