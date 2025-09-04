Fermanagh’s Fleadh winners honoured in style

SOME of the county’s top Irish traditional musicians were honoured at a special appreciation night and celebration to mark their success at the recent Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Fermanagh musicians enjoyed unprecedented success at the event in Wexford and a large crowd turned out to Mulligan’s Bar in Newtownbutler for the show, organised by the Comhaltas group.

The hugely talented O’Donnell siblings basked in their further success at the All-Ireland Flead.

Aodhán, Ciara and Olivia O’Donnell won the 24C Ceol Trír / Trios (15-18 years) title in Wexford, with Olivia also claiming second place in the 1C Fiddle (15-18 years) category in some style.

The members of Roslea Comhaltas group continue to blaze a trail in Irish traditional music, with the hugely talented Aodhán winning Button Accordion 12-15 category at last year’s competition.

There was also success for Aaron Faux and Cara Heaney, also members of Roslea Comhaltas, who won first place in the Céili Drummers (under 12) and Flute (under 12) in Wexford.

A spokesperson for Newtownbutler CCE said they were proud to celebrate their young stars.

“These talented individuals represented our wee county, showing the strength and heart of traditional music in our county,” a post from Newtownbutler Comhaltas branch read.

“Congratulations to all our winners and participants — your dedication and love for the music continue to inspire us all.”