Fermanagh’s class of 2025 excel

The GCSE results received by students across Fermanagh last week marked a particularly special milestone for a unique cohort — the Class of 2025, who began their secondary school journey in 2020, when the world was in lockdown.

Despite starting out in bubble classrooms and facing significant disruption to their learning as a result of the Covid pandemic, these pupils have shown remarkable resilience, growth, and determination, now celebrating the success of their efforts five years on.

“This year’s Year 12 pupils were the pupils most impacted by the Covid pandemic as this cohort started secondary school as Year 8 pupils in 2020 and they had the most disruption from Covid,” St Kevin’s College principal, Gary Kelly, said.

Challenges

The past five years have seen these students adapt to ever-changing circumstances, with remote learning, social distancing, and periods of isolation becoming part of their daily lives.

Yet, through it all, their commitment to education never wavered, and many have gone above and beyond to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Fivemiletown College principal Janice Allen explained the unique start to secondary school that the students receiving their GCSE results faced.

“This cohort of pupils started with us when we were in bubble classrooms in 2020-21. To see them flourish now and spread their wings is a joy,” she said.

Reflecting on the journey of this year’s GCSE students, the principal of St Fanchea’s College, Emma McGarrity, praised their determination and growth since joining the school during an exceptionally challenging time.

“They have invested in their own futures, having made great strides in their learning, since they enrolled at St Fanchea’s in September 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic. Each girl has shown resilience, commitment and strength in achieving these excellent results,” she said.

As these young people look forward to the next stage of their education and beyond, their achievements stand as a testament not only to their academic abilities but also to their perseverance in the face of unprecedented adversity.