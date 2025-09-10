+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh woman to contest drugs charges

Posted: 9:12 am September 10, 2025

A TWENTY-two-year-old woman is to contest a number of charges relating to the alleged possession of three types of drugs, one of which is in the most serious category.

Kayleigh Georgia Elliott from Derrin Road, Enniskillen is accused of having the Class A drug cocaine as well as cannabis and Ketamine which are both Class B. It is further alleged she intended to supply amphetamine and cannabis.

All matters are alleged to have occurred on August 19 2022.

A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to the charges at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Elliott’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until September 22 when a contest date is to be fixed.

