Fermanagh woman pleads not guilty to motoring offences

AN Irvinestown woman is to contest a number of charges including driving with excess alcohol in her breath, failing to provide a specimen of breath and two counts of assaulting Police.

Michelle Maye (44), of Reihill Park in Irvinestown, is charged with a number of offences which occurred in July, including driving a vehicle on Brownhill Link with excess alcohol in her breath.

She also faces two charges of assaulting police officers.

Maye will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on September 10, where a date will be fixed for contest.

*Please note, in today’s edition of today’s Fermanagh Herald it stated the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges. We would like to clarify it was not guilty pleas she entered and will be contesting the charges. We are happy to make this clarification.*