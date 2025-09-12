Fermanagh victims of jailed priest praised by police

POLICE have paid tribute to the bravery of the Fermanagh victims of Canon Patrick McEntee, who has been jailed for seven years today (Friday, September 12) for sexual abuse.

The former teacher was in court for sentencing after previously being found guilty of sexual offences against four boys aged between 11 and 17 who were former pupils of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen. The abuse took place between 1978-1989.

The 71-year-old from Dromore was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, and is also required to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The offences included eight counts of indecent assault.

Detective Constable Meehan said: “McEntee is a child predator who used his position to take advantage of young boys who trusted him.

“He is a highly manipulative individual who was able to offend in plain sight and preyed on the innocence of his victims.

“It is often incredibly difficult for young children to raise the alarm when an adult they trust targets them in such a way and this is why we are seeing more people coming forward as adults. To break the silence of trauma after so long is to be commended. It takes immense bravery.

“The passage of time has no bearing, we can and will still listen to you, support you and show you respect. We work hard to bring offenders before the courts, including those who may believe they have ‘got away with it’.

“Child abuse cannot continue in Northern Ireland and the offending that has happened in the past needs brought to light. If you have been a victim of child abuse, it’s never too late to tell someone and report to us.”