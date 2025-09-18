Fermanagh vet nurse honoured at NI pet awards

A YOUNG veterinary nurse from Fermanagh has scooped a prestigious accolade at the Local Pet Awards Northern Ireland, recognising her as one of the rising stars of the industry.

Amy Elliott, 21, from Florencecourt, was named Young Rising Talent of the Year for her dedication to animal care.

The black-tie ceremony, hosted by broadcaster Adrian Logan at the Crowne Plaza Belfast, celebrated the very best in the local pet sector.

Amy, who joined Erne Veterinary Group in 2022, said she was ‘honoured’ to be recognised.

“I was really nervous at first, but winning an award like that meant so much to me,” she said. “It’s a great feeling to be recognised for something I’m passionate about.”

Growing up on a farm, Amy developed a love of animals from an early age, which shaped her career choice.

“Loving animals makes the job easier,” she explained. “Every day is different, the variety of animals and situations keeps it exciting and challenging.”

Now training to become a fully qualified veterinary nurse, Amy said her workplace has played a big part in her journey.

“I absolutely love working at Erne. It’s a brilliant place, really busy, but so supportive and full of opportunities to learn.”

The Local Pet Awards draw nominees from across Northern Ireland, with categories spanning dog walkers, groomers, boarders and veterinary staff.

For Amy, the award marks an important milestone. “I’m really glad I chose this career path. It feels like the perfect fit for me.”