Fermanagh singer Fergal releases new single

DERRYGONNELLY singer Fergal McConnell has taken a major step in his music career by releasing a new single, which was recorded by an American bluegrass band over 15 years ago.

The talented musician, who regularly accompanies his sister Rachel and other Country music stars in the county, has showcased his talents by releasing his version of ‘Lovin’ Pretty Woman’.

The song was first recorded by US band ‘Steep Canyon Rangers’ in August 2007 and local singer Fergal has rolled back the years by relapsing his own cover of the song, to the delight of his fans.

The Derrygonnelly siblings are a popular duo on the local Country scene, with Rachel taking centre stage at some major venues, while Fergal accompanies her as part of the family led band.

Rachel, who has rose to local fame through her appearance on TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’, is a regular performer at some major venues, recently taking centre stage at White’s Hotel in Wexford.

The Fermanagh singer took another major step in her career by recording a new song, ‘Crazy About That Guy’, which was well received by her large fan base in Fermanagh and further afield.

The Derrygonnelly duo recently collaborated on stage in the county when they were part of the ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow which performed in some style at the Ardhowen Theatre.