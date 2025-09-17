Fermanagh singer dedicates folk ballad to his mother

OVER 60 years after he won the All-Ireland Fleadh, 91-year-old Tommy McDermott captivated the crowd at the Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre when he performed a song in memory of his late mother.

The Lisnaskea man, a much-loved and cherished member of the Fermanagh community, took centre stage at the Omagh venue when he performed an old folk ballad ‘Another Man’s Wedding’.

The song dates back almost 80 years, when it was recorded by Derry folk singer Eddie Butcher, who had an extensive repertoire of songs and is remembered as being a leading figure in the music genre.

During a performance in Omagh, Fermanagh man Tommy rolled back the years, releasing his own version of ‘Another Man’s Wedding’, which he sang in dedication of his late mother Mary Jane.

“It’s an old song that my mother, God rest her, and her four sisters used to sing when I was at school. I forgot about it for a long, long time and about a year ago I picked it up,” he told the crowd.

Tommy, who is a lifelong pioneer, is a legendary figure in Irish traditional music in Fermanagh.

The well-known Lisnaskea man claimed the top honours in the ballad singing competition at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 1964 which was held in Thurles.

He has made major strides to develop and enhance Comhaltas music in the county, including helping to form the Fermanagh Comhaltas branch.

Tommy, who also regularly sings at Mass and services at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea, continues to play a key role in supporting young Irish traditional musicians.

The 91-year-old, alongside the popular Martin Donohoe, supports Fermanagh’s musicians at some regular performances at the Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre in Omagh.