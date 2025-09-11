Fermanagh schools plead for resources for SEN pupils

MAJOR concerns have been raised over the lack of adequate support for pupils with special educational needs (SEN) in Fermanagh and across the North.

Some local primary and post-primary children were left without school places before the start of term, causing distress to them and their families.

While, thanks to a last-minute funding injection from Stormont many were eventually accommodated, overall, the service remains severely underfunded in the local education sector.

Advertisement

One of the schools most affected is St Ronan’s Primary in Lisnakea, where it has been reported that over a third of pupils enrolled are recognised as having special educational needs

In response, the school recently turned to the local community for support, hosting a fundraising concert to boost resources for its SEN facilities.

“In Fermanagh, and indeed across the whole of Northern Ireland, our schools are severely underfunded, particularly when it comes to supporting neurodivergence,” explained Jen Mumford, secretary of the PTFA group.

“Our teachers and school staff are going above and beyond for our SEN children. But without adequate funding and resources, they cannot provide the very best start our children need to become thriving, independent adults,” she added.

Another local school raising concerns is St Joseph’s College, Enniskillen. It is he only post-primary school in Fermanagh to have established specialist provisions for SEN pupils.

Principal Helena Palmer highlighted the growing challenges, “St Joseph’s College has long been committed to inclusive education and to offering a supportive and enriching environment for all pupils.

“However, like many schools across Northern Ireland, we are facing increasing pressure to meet needs within the constraints of an outdated funding model.”

Advertisement

This year, demand for places within the college’s specialist provision exceeded capacity, reflecting the growing recognition of its inclusive ethos.

“In response, the school has worked closely with the Education Authority’s SEN team to accommodate all placement requests,” Ms Palmer continued.

“Additional resources have been allocated to support this expansion, enabling St Joseph’s to continue delivering high-quality education to every pupil.”

Despite the challenges, St Joseph’s said it remains determined to work with the Education Authority and CCMS to ensure that every child who applies for a place receives the support they deserve.

Meanwhile, many parents of St Ronan’s have pleaded with the Stormont Executive to take a more proactive approach in supporting SEN students, with the local PTFA group stressing that schools in the county are “severely underfunded.”

They warned that without immediate action and meaningful change, the crisis facing SEN children in Fermanagh cannot be resolved.