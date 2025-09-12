Fermanagh Pride triumphs with joyful celebration of unity

Local charities, support groups, drag queens, and Fermanagh Pride representatives marched proudly through the town. The colourful parade began at the FIND Centre and made its way through the streets to Enniskillen Castle.

The parade set off in the early afternoon, later than scheduled, out of respect for a funeral taking place at St. Michael’s Church.

Participants wore vibrant outfits, waved rainbow flags, and held signs in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Many had their faces painted in bright colours and even a few dogs joined in the celebration.

Crowds of all ages lined the streets to cheer and show their support as the parade passed by.

Drag queen Saint Omen, originally from Clogher, said it was a special moment.

“Being able to come down here for Enniskillen’s second ever pride is fantastic. I loved being in the parade. The support, the love it’s great to be part of something so close to home,” she said.

One well-known local, Benny Cassidy, who runs the Enniskillen Banter page on Facebook, also attended.

“I’m so glad to be here. It’s all about fun, inclusivity, acceptance, and understanding how pride can be supported,” he said.

After the parade, celebrations continued at Enniskillen Castle with food stalls and live music and the day ended with an after party at Crowe’s Nest/Industry nightclub.