Fermanagh nurses set to remember Viola

THE team at Children’s Ward at the South West Acute Hospital are set to take part in a charity fun run where they will remember the memory of their much-loved colleague and friend Viola Loane.

Formerly of Tedd in Irvinestown and of Gortnagullion in Kesh, Ms Loane passed away peacefully at Omagh Hospital in January 2024, following a long battle with illness, aged 58 years old.

Ms Loane was a respected and compassionate nurse who worked at Children’s Ward at the South West Acute Hospital for many years, up until her retirement in 2023, due to her ailing ill.

Representatives from Children’s Ward and the pediatric team at the South West Acute Hospital are preparing to take part in the Cancer Focus pink run in the town in Ms Loane’s memory.

“Viola’s [Loane] courage and enthusiasm for life inspired us all and continues to do so. We are proud to complete this challenge in her memory,” a nurse at Children’s Ward at the SWAH said.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, which opened a multi-million pound therapeutic support centre in Enniskillen this year, has organised a 5k pink run as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Director of Fundraising and Communications at Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, Maeve Colgan, feels it’s important that the county does its bit to support people who are living with cancer locally.

“We are so excited to host our very first Pink Run in Enniskillen and to bring one of our most popular and beloved events to the area,” explained Ms Colgan.

“We continue to be blown away by the local community, who have been passionate supporters and fundraisers since we first announced that we would make Enniskillen the home of our very first Cancer Support Centre. We can’t wait to see you on the day.”