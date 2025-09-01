Fermanagh mourns death of ‘gentleman’ Johnny Murray

THE county has been left devastated following the passing of father-of-two Johnny Murray, who passed away suddenly yesterday (Sunday) while on a walk up Cuilcagh Mountain.

Formerly of Derryree Wood in Lisnaskea, Mr Murray was a much-loved and valued member of the community, with an outpouring of grief expressed following his passing.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. What a gentleman, who always had a smile and a chat for everyone,” one tribute read.

Another mourner said: “Heartbreaking to have heard this sad news yesterday. Johnny was a gentleman.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.