HomeHeadlineFermanagh mourns death of ‘gentleman’ Johnny Murray
The late Johnny Murray.

Fermanagh mourns death of ‘gentleman’ Johnny Murray

Posted: 2:48 pm September 1, 2025

THE county has been left devastated following the passing of father-of-two Johnny Murray, who passed away suddenly yesterday (Sunday) while on a walk up Cuilcagh Mountain.

Formerly of Derryree Wood in Lisnaskea, Mr Murray was a much-loved and valued member of the community, with an outpouring of grief expressed following his passing.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. What a gentleman, who always had a smile and a chat for everyone,” one tribute read.
 
Another mourner said: “Heartbreaking to have heard this sad news yesterday. Johnny was a gentleman.”
 
Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

