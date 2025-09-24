Fermanagh man denies assault charge

A CASE in which it is alleged a man was seriously assaulted is to be contested, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

Dean Southam (31) from Cloghagaddy Road, Newtownbutler is accused of causing actual bodily harm during an incident on June 7 2024.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until October 6 when a contest date is to be fixed.