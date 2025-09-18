Fermanagh man denied bail on terrorism charges

TWO men charged with terrorism offences have had their bail applications refused at Omagh Magistrates Court.

Rory Logan (44), of Ross Close, Enniskillen, and Brian Cavlan (49), of Coronation Park, Aughnacloy, appeared before the court on Tuesday.

Both are jointly charged with collecting information on serving police officers, allegedly for use in terrorism, on June 11, 2024.

Advertisement

Logan faces further charges of preparing terrorist acts and possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances with intent to endanger life, relating to a bomb discovered in Co Louth on June 8, 2024.

Defence counsel Peter Corrigan argued for Logan’s release, citing a ‘culpable delay’ after 14 months on remand.

He pointed out that Logan’s co-accused, Emmett Maguire, had been granted bail by the High Court on June 30, and said there was no ‘evidential disparity’ between them.

He also criticised the lack of a committal date for the bomb allegations.

However, a prosecutor opposed bail, noting Logan’s 2020 conviction for attending a republican prisoners’ protest outside Maghaberry Prison, describing it as a ‘relevant entry’ that reflected his ‘mindset towards republicanism’.

District Judge Ted Magill refused the application. The case will return on September 30 to fix a committal date.

Meanwhile, Cavlan – who was granted bail earlier this year – sought to vary his conditions to allow overnight stays at his brother’s address in the Republic.

Advertisement

His current conditions restrict him to specific routes and forbid overnight stays south of the border.

The court heard Cavlan already travels several times a week to visit his son but wanted to spend more time with his brother.

Judge Magill rejected the request, stating he ‘can visit on a Sunday’.

Cavlan’s case will also return on September 30.