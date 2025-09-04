Fermanagh man accused of domestic violence assault

A DERRYGONNELLY man has been charged with assaulting a woman, allegedly placing her in a headlock.

A committal date has been fixed in the domestic violence matter, which initially began as a single charge of assault but has now increased to include alleged choking.

Clifton Mighty (62) from Main Street, Derrygonnelly is now accused of two counts each of assaulting a female and intentionally applying pressure to her throat affecting her ability to breath and the flow of blood to her brain.

It is alleged during one of these incidents Mighty placed the woman in a headlock.

These matters are alleged to have occurred on January 29.

There is a further charge of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour likely to cause physical or psychological harm on dates between February 21, 2022 and March 6 this year.

A prosecuting lawyer previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court a decision had been taken to proceed on indictment at trial.

At the most recent sitting District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Mighty on continuing bail to attend for a committal hearing on September 8 when he is expected to be returned to the Crown Court.