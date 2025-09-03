Fermanagh LGFA manager McGourty steps down

FERMANAGH LGFA has confirmed that CJ McGourty has stepped down as manager, with the search now beginning to appoint his successor.

The Antrim man led Fermanagh to the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship title in 2024, as well as leading the Erne ladies to the Division 4 league title.

In a statement released on social media, chairman of Fermanagh LGFA, Mark Gallagher, expressed his thanks to McGourty and his backroom team for their “incredible dedication and passion”.

“We would like to sincerely thank CJ and his entire backroom team for their incredible dedication, passion, and commitment over the past two years,” Mr Gallagher said.

“Their hard work and belief in the team led to some truly memorable achievements, including winning our third All-Ireland title in 2024, gaining promotion from Division 4, and securing our Intermediate status in 2025. These milestones mark a significant chapter in the history of Fermanagh LGFA, and they are a testament to the leadership and vision of CJ and his management team.

“We also extend our heartfelt thanks to their families and partners, whose support behind the scenes made such commitment possible.

“We wish CJ and his backroom team the very best in their future endeavours,” he added.