Fermanagh invasion of the eight-legged freaks!
A spider found in Maguiresbridge

Fermanagh invasion of the eight-legged freaks!

Posted: 10:33 am September 5, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

As spider season kicks in, many homes across Fermanagh have noticed a significant increase in the number of eight-legged ‘friends’ making their way indoors.

While there has been no official confirmation of an ‘invasion’ from the boffins, according to ‘Herald readers this year’s spider season has already been particularly busy here in the county.

These arachnid visitors often seek shelter from the cooler autumn weather, finding cozy spots inside houses where they can stay warm through the winter months.

Scientists have previously warned that climate change may be increasing spider growth, but providing fertile conditions for reproduction in some species.

While Irish spiders are generally harmless, and can even help by keeping other insects at bay, having too many can become unsettling for some.
To reduce the number of spiders entering your home, there are several practical steps you can take.

First, seal any cracks or gaps around windows, doors, and foundations to block their entry points.

Keeping your living spaces clean and free from clutter, especially in storage areas like basements and attics, helps eliminate hiding places where spiders might settle.

By following these tips, Fermanagh residents can better manage the influx of spiders during this busy season and enjoy a more comfortable, spider-free home throughout the colder months.

