Fermanagh hospitality businesses rally behind SOAS

IN the latest show of solidarity in the fight to save emergency general surgery (EGS) at the SWAH, local hoteliers have issued an open letter of concern to health authorities.

Representatives of the Fermanagh Lakelands Hotels Association outlined the significant and direct threat the service cut poses to the local tourism and hospitality sector.

They wrote, “The ongoing degradation of services at SWAH, extending beyond the EGS department, creates a powerful negative perception that Fermanagh is not a safe or well-supported place to visit.

“This is not just about the loss of one service, it is about the broader decline in healthcare provision that we are witnessing.”

The Association warned that weakening healthcare infrastructure was already undermining the region’s attractiveness to both visitors and workers.

“The perception of inadequate local healthcare adds a new, significant barrier to attracting both visitors and the skilled workforce our businesses rely on.

“Our ability to attract and retain staff from front-of-house to senior management is directly tied to the availability of local amenities, including reliable healthcare,” they added.

The Hotels Association has also voiced strong support for the campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) and its efforts to restore EGS at SWAH, stating their backing for the group’s integrated roadmap for the hospital’s future.

“We fully support the SOAS integrated roadmap for SWAH centred on the restoration of emergency surgery and the development of SWAH as a ‘Rural Area Hospital’ of excellence,” they continued.

“Rural healthcare needs must be recognised and responded to accordingly, ensuring the people of Fermanagh and the wider Southwest are treated equally with other parts of Northern Ireland.”

In a moving example of the hospital’s vital role, the letter shared a recent real-life incident.

“Just yesterday, a staff member suffered a severe heart attack, immediate, life-saving care at SWAH stabilised their condition,” they wrote.

“This single event underscores the critical importance of a fully staffed acute hospital.”

The Fermanagh Lakelands Hotels Association represents a coalition of key local businesses, including Belmore Court, Lough Erne Resort, Manor House Country Hotel, Westville Hotel, The Enniskillen Hotel, Lusty Beg Island Resort and Spa, The Valley Hotel, Killyhevlin Hotel, The Silverbirch Hotel, and Mahon’s Hotel.