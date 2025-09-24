Fermanagh duo set for World Rowing Championship Final

FERMANAGH duo Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney will bid to get their hands on a World Rowing Championship medal tomorrow (Thursday) as they compete in the Men’s Pair A Final in Shanghai.

The local men, who reached the final at the Paris Olympic Games last year, produced a strong performance in the semi-finals yesterday (Tuesday), finishing third, to secure their spot in the decider.

Kinawley man Corrigan and Enniskillen’s Timoney have caught the eye in China, setting an impressive time to take second spot in their heat on Sunday, placing narrowly behind the fancied Romanian crew.

Their chances of a medal have also improved with some of the world’s top crews not competing at the championships.

The reigning world champions from Switzerland have retired from competitive action, while a Croatian crew who won at the Paris Olympics have opted to compete in a different category.

The Fermanagh pair have renewed their partnership in the boat this week in Shanghai, with Timoney missing out on taking part in the recent European Championships through injury, following an accident he sustained on his bike.

The event in Shanghai is the first major competition for Corrigan and Timoney since the Paris Olympic Games, where they narrowly missed out on a medal and they’ll be determined to go one better tomorrow.

Corrigan and Timoney will compete in the World Rowing Championships Men’s Pair A Final at 7.44am Irish time tomorrow morning.