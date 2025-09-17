Fermanagh businesses call for healthcare roundtable

BUSINESS leaders from Fermanagh have urged the Department of Health to immediately commission a roundtable on the future of rural healthcare services.

With the highly pressured winter months only weeks away, representatives from across the business sector – from SMEs to global companies in manufacturing, transport, and hospitality – are calling on Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to launch a deep-dive review into service provision within the Western Trust.

Their intervention follows the consultation proposing the permanent removal of emergency general surgery from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH). In total, 38 businesses employing thousands of people and generating millions for the local economy have backed the call.

“The Western Trust is proposing a permanent hospital service change based on the premise that the current arrangements are suitable and coping well, but they are not,” the business leaders said.

“If we are serious about regional balance and economic growth, Fermanagh needs a strong health service. Regional balance requires equitable approaches to public resources and infrastructure. We are asking the Minister to think again about his department’s approach and to hold a roundtable with all invested stakeholders.”

The group said concerns over the quality of healthcare provision had already been raised earlier this summer, when 30 businesses signed a joint letter to the Department.

“This isn’t something that can be fixed overnight. Workforce capacity is critical to any return of services. But with a renewed focus, we can show that SWAH has a bright future that matches the needs of the population it serves – and addresses the rural reality of the place we call home.”

The businesses include: A1 Transport, Agrihealth Ltd, Balcas, Belleek Pottery, Belmore Court and Motel, Cadden Group, Campbell Contracts Ltd., Cassidy Group, Charlies Bar, Crust and Crumb, DDs Flowers, Elite Electronic Systems Ltd, Encirc, Francos Restaurant, Greentown, GT Exhausts, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel and Lodges, Lakeland Tyres, Liam Connolly Roadfreight, Loane Transport, M and M Painting, Mannok, Modern Tyres, Monaghan Bros, Pat Blake Group, Pilgirm’s Europe, Ready Eggs, Ross Harbour, Severfield, Sign Design, TA Mercer, Teemore Engineering, The Boatyard Distillery, The Pipe Crew Ltd, The Print Factory, Timoney Tiles, Tracey Concrete and Western Brand Poultry Ltd.